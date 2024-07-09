posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024



Quoting: NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released —

Just over a month after the previous major 8.0 release, NethSecurity, a downstream rebuild of OpenWrt and successor to the NethServer 7 firewall suite, has announced the global availability of the new version 8.1.

If you are unfamiliar with the project, it is an open-source Linux firewall designed to simplify network security deployment. With an easy setup process and a user-friendly web-based interface, NethSecurity provides robust protection for your network with just a few clicks.