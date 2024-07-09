Tux Machines

Mozilla Firefox 128 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 128 include a revamped dialog to clear user data, which was initially planned for Firefox 126, but it needed more work to hit the stable channel. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, and temporary cached files or pages.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024

LinuxGizmos.com

ASRock Unveils New Mini-ITX Motherboards with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 Processors

ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.

HatDrive! Nano: Affordable €9.00 M.2 HAT for Raspberry Pi 5

The Pineboards HatDrive! Nano is a compact 2230/2242 M-Key M.2 HAT for the Raspberry Pi, measuring 55 x 34mm. It offers an affordable upgrade from a microSD card to M.2 storage, supporting NVMe SSDs, AI accelerators, and other M-Key devices. It is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi case lid and the Active Cooler.

Compact Edge AI Systems with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX for Robotics Applications

ICP Deutschland recently featured the NRU-150-FT series, comprising the NRU-154PoE-FT and NRU-156U3-FT models. These represent a robust line of fanless edge AI computers powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, designed specifically for demanding applications such as robotics, embedded systems, and other industrial applications.

12 Things I Do Right After Installing Linux (And You Should Too)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024

After installing a Linux distribution, the software and other necessary packages inside it might not be in their latest versions. Updates are essential to keep your system secure and running smoothly. It also makes sure your software stays compatible with the Linux system. Thankfully, updating your Linux system is simple. You can typically search your application launcher for a software store that includes an update tab. Most popular Linux distributions come with one (if not a dedicated update tool), so you don't have to worry.

Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
COSMIC Desktop Introduced Its Official Wallpapers
System76's COSMIC desktop just released a set of eight official wallpapers
Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.5.1 as the latest version of this immutable and systemd-free Debian-based distribution.
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
Monthly News – June 2024
Many thanks for your donations and for your support
 
NethSecurity 8.1 Open Source Linux Firewall Released
NethSecurity 8.1, an open-source Linux firewall, is here with improved stability, a new admin management UI, connection tracking, and more
Goodbye Archcraft Linux, Thank You for This Year, I Switched to Endeavor OS!
My journey using a Linux distro has been very long
mAid – easy and ready-to-use distribution for Android lovers
mAid is an easy and ready-to-use Linux distribution for Android lovers
Calamares ABI Checking
Seems like over 3 years ago I wrote something about ABI stability checking and investigated a little how tools could be used to help maintain ABI stability for Calamares
LibreOffice 24.2 review - A pleasant surprise
In many ways, LibreOffice is the Linux of office suits. What do I mean by this? Well, some releases are good, some bad, there are often seemingly random regressions in between
EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” Review: Surprisingly Good Release
A new major release of the lightweight Linux distribution EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” is now available for general use (with a point release)
6.10-rc7
New RC, finalised soon
Hacking A Brother Label Maker: Is Your CUPS Half Empty Or Half Full?
It wasn’t just the old copy of CUPS, either
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Some hardware news
Dune 3D – parametric 3D CAD
This is free and open source software
Tips and tricks: Changing init software after a distribution has been installed
Following the article I wrote on comparing init software and a Questions & Answers column in which we talked about distributions which allow the user to select their distribution's init software
Kate and OrgMode
I have a very.. unusual notetaking and task setup with Kate, using Orgmode files
Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 8: Media Streaming Platform
Today we will look into setting up a media streaming platform
GDB 15.1 released!
Release 15.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available
One year of freelancing
It was exactly one year ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
In Rome, Use GNU/Linux [original]
As Romans do
LocalSend: Share Files and Messages on the Local Network
Learn about the LocalSend app that allows sharing files, folders, text, and clipboards across devices such as Android, iOS, macOS, or Linux.
Countries Where GNU/Linux Adoption is Higher Than the International Average (4.4%) [original]
4.4% is now the average market share of GNU/Linux
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 released
EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.0 is released
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
What’s Come of openSUSE As of Its Leap 15.6 Release?
The openSUSE Project announced the release of their Leap 15.6 distribution on June 12th, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10 Support Ends July 11 – Upgrade Soon!
Those still making use of Ubuntu 23.10 ‘Mantic Minotaur’ should be aware that official support for this version of Ubuntu ends on July 11, 2024
Improving packaging file detection in Debian
Debian packaging consists of a directory (debian/) containing a number of "hard-coded" filenames such as debian/control
Gtk 4 has decided to blow up some people's world on HiDPI displays
In Gtk-4, it turns out that they removed support for GDK_DPI_SCALE but not GDK_SCALE (via this KDE bug report)
Dear. Android — Leave. The. Power. Button. Alone
Grafana Loki 3.1 Enhances Query Performance with Bloom Filters
Grafana Loki 3.1 log aggregation system debuts with query acceleration
7 Things You Didn't Know Run on Linux
While most people think of Linux as an alternative to Windows or macOS as a desktop operating system
Modded Nintendo Switch with Ubuntu runs PC games at up to 60 FPS
The latest mod by Naga shows how well it performs with 8 GB RAM and Ubuntu
Endless OS – Linux distribution offering a streamlined user experience
Endless OS is billed as a fast, powerful and friendly operating system
Venue maps in Kongress
With Akademy 2024 hosted in a venue with OSM indoor mapping
