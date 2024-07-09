Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 Disk Cloning Tool Is Here Powered by Linux Kernel 6.9

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 09, 2024



Clonezilla Live 3.1.3 is here about two and a half months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 to rebase the underlying GNU/Linux operating system on the Debian Sid repository as of June 28th, 2024, and bump the kernel from the Linux 6.7.9 used in the previous version to Linux 6.9.7, for better hardware support, of course.

Using the Partclone 0.3.31 open-source partition clone and restore tool at its core, the new Clonezilla release adds a -V option to the get-latest-ocs-live-ver script for version sorting, updates the ocs-onthefly script to no longer fail during local partitioning cloning in command line mode, and improves the ocs_nic_type script to get exported so that ocs-live-nicbonding doesn’t fail to run in ocs-live-netcfg.

