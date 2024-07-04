Open Hardware: “Retro Supplies”, Raspberry Pi, and More
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Kickstart Amiga Expo and My New Products
Last weekend I was at the second Kickstart Amiga Expo, where I had a table under my “Retro Supplies” brand, and I was helped out by my amazing wife.
Raspberry Pi ☛ A vote of thanks to our Trustees
John Lazar, Chair of our Board, shares his thanks for the significant contributions our Trustees have made to the success story of Raspberry Pi.
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control
The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules
ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus, designed for industrial and IoT applications requiring high efficiency and performance. These modules are integrated into an ultra-compact form factor to meet diverse application needs.