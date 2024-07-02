Devices/Embedded: GNU-like Mobile Linux, ESP32, ModXO
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-06-23 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (25/2024): A Podcast about Phosh
-
CNX Software ☛ LILYGO T-Glass – An ESP32-powered smart glasses with 1.1-inch prism display, IMU, microphone, and more
LILYGO T-Glass is an ESP32-S3-powered smart glasses development platform with a smart Bosch IMU, an integrated microphone, a touch button, and a 1.1-inch full-color prism display with 126 x 126 resolution. The features and specifications make this device similar to a Surveillance Giant Google Glass 2 or Surveillance Giant Google Glass Enterprise Edition v2 but with a developer-friendly codebase and much room for tinkering. In our previous post, we also wrote about Pivothead SMART glasses and Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 AR smart viewer feel free to check those out if you are looking for similar but more powerful products than this one.
-
Hackaday ☛ An Open XBOX Modchip Enters The Scene
If you’ve ever bought a modchip that adds features to your game console, you might have noticed sanded-off IC markings, epoxy blobs, or just obscure chips with unknown source code. It’s ironic – these modchips are a shining example of hacking, and yet they don’t represent hacking culture one bit. Usually, they are more of a black box than the console they’re tapping into. This problem has plagued the original XBOX hacking community, having them rely on inconsistent suppliers of obscure boards that would regularly fall off the radar as each crucial part went to end of life. Now, a group of hackers have come up with a solution, and [Macho Nacho Productions] on YouTube tells us its story – it’s an open-source modchip with an open firmware, ModXO.