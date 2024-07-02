Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Little useless-useful R functions – Dragon curveLet’s play with some dragons. Dragons from the Jurassic park or the board game dungeon and dragons. The algorithm is a fractal curve of Hausdorff dimension 2. One starts with one segment.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
My work in KDE for June 2024
Art on Wayland #
A common problem with artists inquiring about the KDE Wayland session is that a lot of information is passed down. Some of the information is clearly out of date, and it spreads like wildfire. On top of that, factual information is scattered across multiple wiki pages, forum posts, and chat messages. I wrote up a page (personally maintained by me, mind) hosted at https://artonwayland.redstrate.com/. (If all goes well, I hope to retire this page in a year or two.)
Java
How to Run Java Programs in GNU/Linux Terminal?
Running Java or Java Programs within a GNU/Linux Terminal can be daunting. But worry not, as we have got you covered. Java is a popular programming language used to build all types of applications.
Perl / Raku