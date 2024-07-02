Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, This Week in Linux, Linux Link Tech Show, and More
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Our Plasma Panacea | LINUX Unplugged 569
Why we think Plasma 6.1 is the desktop for people who like to mess with computers.
Tux Digital ☛ 2024-06-23 [Older] This Week in Linux 268: KDE Plasma 6.1, Cinnamon Desktop, RISC-V Framework Laptop & more Linux news
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1058
joel likes the sweet meat.
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Security/Josh Bressers: Episode 435 – polyfill.io – open source is too big to fix
Josh and Kurt talk about the latest polyfill.io mess. Apparently someone took over a very popular project and started to serve malware. First XZ, now this. What does it mean for open source? We don’t have any answers, and it’s hard to even talk about this problem because it’s so big.