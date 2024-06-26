Programming and Education Leftovers

Lemire’s nearly-divisionless algorithm unbiased bounded random numbers has a fast path and a slow path. In the fast path it gets a random number, does a multiplication, and a comparison. In the rarely-taken slow path, it calculates a remainder (the division) and enters a rejection sampling loop.

When Lemire’s algorithm is coupled to a small random number generator such as PCG, the fast path is just a handful of instructions. When performance matters, it makes sense to inline it. It makes less sense to inline the slow path, because that just makes it harder for the compiler to work on the hot code.

Lemire’s algorithm is great when the limit is not a constant (such as during a Fisher-Yates shuffle) or when the limit is not a power of two. But when the limit is a constant power of two, it ought to be possible to eliminate the slow path entirely.

What are the options?