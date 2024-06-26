Open Hardware: OctoStudio, Pironman, Arduino and More

The Spin Meister is a DIY device that controls the rotation of a pizza stone in the oven. The Ooni Koda 12 doesn’t come with any hardware to spin the pizza, so it is susceptible to uneven cooking. With the Spin Meister, the user can set a specific rotation speed and time to ensure that the pizza moves constantly and cooks consistently.

An Arduino Nano R3 board controls a stepper motor through a TMC2100 drive. That stepper motor’s shaft goes through the bottom of the oven to the pizza stone, which sits on a Lazy Susan-style turntable bearing. To avoid heat damage, the Arduino and other electronic components sit in a 3D-printed enclosure that the user can place a couple of feet away from the oven.