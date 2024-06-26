Open Hardware: OctoStudio, Pironman, Arduino and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Create anytime, anywhere with OctoStudio
Our friends Mitch Resnick and Natalie Rusk from MIT's Lifelong Kindergarten group tell you about OctoStudio, their free mobile app for children to create with code.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Checking out the Pironman 5 Raspberry Pi 5 Case
This new case variant keeps the same style that made it stand out from many other Raspberry Pi cases but improves on it drastically. It is very much reminiscent of PC cases but at a significantly reduced size. All of the important IO outside of the micro-SD card has been moved to the back of the case, so you don’t have to worry about cables coming out the side. This allows you to neatly route cables to this case without ruining its looks.
Arduino ☛ Controlling a drum machine with the Arduino Opta
This isn’t any old drum machine that plays sound samples or synthesized notes, but rather a robotic drum machine that makes noise by banging on stuff like a true percussion instrument. Cook could have built this with any Arduino board and a few relays, but instead chose to implement the Opta and new Opta Digital Expansion. That is robust enough for serious commercial and industrial applications, but is still simple to program with the familiar Arduino IDE. Programmers can also use conventional PLC languages if they prefer.
Olimex ☛ The world fastest 6502 computer Neo6502 Open Source Hardware is now is available as all-in-one PC with plastic box, LCD display, USB hub, four UEXT connectors, 12 GPIO extension connector, LiPo battery allowing 3 hours of operation without external power supply
Neo6502pc is open source software and hardware stand alone computer based on W65C02 processor and RP2040 co-processor with the following features: [...]
Arduino ☛ The Arduino-controlled Spin Meister helps spin up the perfect pizza
The Spin Meister is a DIY device that controls the rotation of a pizza stone in the oven. The Ooni Koda 12 doesn’t come with any hardware to spin the pizza, so it is susceptible to uneven cooking. With the Spin Meister, the user can set a specific rotation speed and time to ensure that the pizza moves constantly and cooks consistently.
An Arduino Nano R3 board controls a stepper motor through a TMC2100 drive. That stepper motor’s shaft goes through the bottom of the oven to the pizza stone, which sits on a Lazy Susan-style turntable bearing. To avoid heat damage, the Arduino and other electronic components sit in a 3D-printed enclosure that the user can place a couple of feet away from the oven.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Happy #MagPiMonday!
Every Monday we ask the question: have you made something with a Raspberry Pi over the weekend? Every Monday, our followers send us amazing photos and videos of the things they’ve made.
Here’s a selection of some of the awesome things we got sent this month. Remember to follow along at the hashtag #MagPiMonday!