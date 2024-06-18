today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VeraCrypt on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. VeraCrypt is a powerful open-source disk encryption software that allows you to create and manage encrypted volumes, protecting your sensitive data from unauthorized access.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Deploy Laravel on Ubuntu: Step-by-Step Guide
As of today, Laravel is the top choice for PHP developers to build Hey Hi (AI) and web apps. When your app is ready to launch, the next step is to pick the right operating system, settings, and security options.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How to Create a GNU/Linux Bootable USB Flash Drive
Whether you are a GNU/Linux newbie or a professional admin, having a GNU/Linux bootable USB can be handy in a number of situations. It allows users to experience modern GNU/Linux distributions without having to install them on their machine first. Luckily, creating a GNU/Linux live USB is not that much of a hard job.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How to Install Nginx Web Server on Ubuntu Linux
The Nginx (Pronounced as Engine-X) is a software that can act both as a web server and a proxy server. You can serve web content through the Nginx server. You can also use the proxy and reverse proxy features of the Nginx server as a router.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How to Identify the FileSystem UUID in Linux
Understanding the filesystem UUID (Universally Unique Identifier) is a vital job of a GNU/Linux administrator. Every day, tons of files are generated inside a GNU/Linux server. Some files are static; some are dynamic. Some files are temporary, and some are permanent.
TecMint ☛ How to Encrypt Full Disk During Ubuntu 24.04 Install
This guide will walk you through encrypting the boot, swap, and root partitions during the installation of Ubuntu 24.04.
TecMint ☛ How to Install TeamViewer for Remote Access on Ubuntu 24.04
TeamViewer is a popular application among helpdesk support staff and comes in handy when helping out remote users who are stuck and cannot find worthwhile assistance.
TecMint ☛ Chrome Alternative: Install Chromium on Ubuntu 24.04
While Chrome includes proprietary features, Chromium is completely open-source, making it a preferred choice for many Linux users.
OSTechNix ☛ Fuser Command In Linux: A Beginners Guide With Examples
This detailed tutorial explains how to use fuser command in GNU/Linux to identify processes using files and sockets with examples.
OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel 6.10 RC4 Released With More Bcachefs And Cachefiles Fixes
The latest GNU/Linux Kernel Release Candidate (RC4) is here! This pre-release version brings many bug fixes and improvements, particularly for Bcachefs and cachefiles.