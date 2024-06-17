Web Browsers Leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ Mixed content upgrades on the web in mid 2024
To simplify, mixed content happens when a web page is loaded over HTTPS but it uses 'http:' URLs to access resources like images, CSS, Javascript, and other things included on the page. Mixed content is a particular historical concern of ours for moving our main web server to HTTPS, because of pages maintained by people here that were originally written for a non-HTTPS world and which use those 'http:' URLs. Mixed content came to my mind recently because of Mozilla's announce that Firefox will upgrade more Mixed Content in Version 127, which tells you, in the small print, that Firefox 127 normally now either upgrades mixed content to HTTPS or blocks it; there is no more mixed content warnings. This is potentially troublesome for us when you couple it with Firefox moving towards automatically trying the main URL using HTTPS.
Rob Knight ☛ Perplexity AI Is Lying about Their User Agent
It worked, the response was 403 as expected so the nginx configuration isn't the problem. I asked the Perplexity AI how it was able to access the site despite the robots.txt: [...]
Chromium/Chrome
The Verge ☛ Chrome on Android can read webpages out loud from within the app
Google is rolling out a new option called “Listen to this page” that can read a webpage out loud to you from within the Android Chrome browser. The feature comes with playback controls similar to those you’d find in music or podcast players, letting you pause, change the reading speed, scrub forward, or skip ahead or back by 10 seconds at a time.
Yury Molodtsov ☛ Why Arc is The Best Browser
Arc became the first credible and ambitious attempt to reinvent web browsing that was actually able to get traction. It wasn’t the only one or the first one. I listed some options here. Some of them died, some dragged on.
Arc’s most important part is its sidebar. And vertical tabs! At first, you might feel like you’re losing too much space. But most websites right now don’t take as much width anyway, except for the likes of Webflow or Figma. Everything else looks fine, even on a 13’ MacBook. In return, you can keep lots of tabs open and still see most of the titles. Out of major browsers, only Edge and Brave offer vertical tabs now.
