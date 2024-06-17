Keysight Betrays GNU, a GNU Taler Plugin for Magento
-
Greg Casamento: Keysight laid me off in January!
A little history first. Keysight is a large company that, primarily, makes testing equipment such as oscilloscopes and other electronics. They bought a company a few years back named TestPlant. Prior to that, TestPlant bought a company by the name of Redstone that produced a product known as Eggplant. Recently, I was laid off for economic reasons (at least that's what they said).
-
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: GNU Taler plugin for Adobe Commerce (Magento) now available
This project implemented the GNU Taler payment system in Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento). An extension was developed that can now be included in all Adobe Commerce online shops.