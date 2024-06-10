Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Family
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in May 2024
FTP master
This month I accepted 347 and rejected 49 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 348.
This was my hundred-nineteenth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in May 2024
Welcome to the May 2024 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In these reports, we try to outline what we have been up to over the past month and highlight news items in software supply-chain security more broadly. As ever, if you are interested in contributing to the project, please visit our Contribute page on our website.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Embracing Ubuntu: The Code of Conduct v2.0
Ubuntu is about showcasing humanity to one another, embodying the spirit of being human. The Ubuntu Code of Conduct v2.0 ensures a productive, happy, and diverse community where new ideas thrive, processes improve yearly, and collaboration is fostered among groups with varying needs, interests, and skills.
2024-05-26 [Older] Ubuntu 24.04 Now Runs on the Nintendo Switch (Unofficially)
2024-05-30 [Older] Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Exploring Real-Time Ubuntu: Unleash Precision and Performance
2024-05-30 [Older] Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Using Ubuntu Server for Radio over IP (RoIP) Server
