Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.
This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.
The Tulip Creative Computer is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, which includes a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor operating at 240 MHz. It features several connectivity options: MIDI inputs and outputs, a stereo audio line out, and an I2C Mabee/Grove jack.
The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.
The CachyOS June 2024 release introduces support for the T2 MacBook in the default CachyOS edition for those who want to install the Arch Linux-based distro on a supported MacBook device. However, adventurers are warned that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth won’t work out-of-the-box and they’ll have to patch the installed OS following these instructions.
OBS Studio 30.2 promises Linux support to the native NVENC encoder with support for NVENC AV1, Linux shared texture support for the NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API encoders, support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, which replaces the old metadata-based “VOD Track”, and HEVC support to WebRTC output.