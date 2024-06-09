today's leftovers

Tux Machines

M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor

This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.

Tulip Creative Computer: ESP32-Based Board for Music and Coding Projects

The Tulip Creative Computer is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, which includes a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor operating at 240 MHz. It features several connectivity options: MIDI inputs and outputs, a stereo audio line out, and an I2C Mabee/Grove jack.

ThingPulse Pendrive S3: Versatile as Both a Lightweight Wi-Fi Disk and Rubber Ducky Device

The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.

SpacemiT Muse Pi: A RISC-V SBC Featuring the SpacemiT M1 SoC

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

9to5Linux

OBS Studio 30.2 Promises NVENC AV1 and Shared Texture Support on Linux

OBS Studio 30.2 promises Linux support to the native NVENC encoder with support for NVENC AV1, Linux shared texture support for the NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API encoders, support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, which replaces the old metadata-based “VOD Track”, and HEVC support to WebRTC output.

KDE Frameworks 6.3 Released with Various UI Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.3 is here to improve the rendering of SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) images on screens that use a fractional scale factor, which should lead to reduced blurriness, improves QtQuick- and QtWidgets-based apps by visually overhauling the small in-window dialogs and command bars respectively.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Connect Google Drive Storage on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you setup integration of Google Drive storage on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The expected result is to enable access in the file manager, upload and download (read and write) to your Gmail account's online storage. This means Files will show youremail at gmail dot com as a new drive and you will be able to copy and paste write and delete files and folder remotely to it. 

How To Adjust Cursor Size on Ubuntu GNOME

This tutorial will help you change mouse cursor size on any computer with GNOME desktop environment by the example Ubuntu GNU/Linux. It is useful for many cases including, among them, teaching purposes on online streaming or live presentation using a projector device and to help older people or those with vision issues. We also use this on our online course in Indonesia. We wish this will really help you!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024

June 10: Tux Machines Turns 20!
we will probably publish photos about a week later, focusing on the food and presentation
BSD Developer Mike Karels Dies, FreeBSD 13 Testing
Ventoy 1.0.99 Bootable USB Drive Creator Enhances EFI Boot
Ventoy 1.0.99, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings EFI enhancements and bug fixes
Daniel Pocock: European Parliament election count 2024 day 1
Evidence has confirmed that there is a Debian suicide cluster. The people who impose themselves upon the careers of their co-authors and our families like this appear to revel in causing pain and grief.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, GNU, OpenSUSE, and BSD
Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi, Automotive Grade Linux, and More
Web: UBlock Origin Lite, Chrome, and Mozilla's Infatuation With Hype
Software: RocksDB, Mesa, VLC, LibreOffice, GNOME, and More
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Proton Pass Prioritised Windows, Not Security
NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes
NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements.
Kali Linux 2024.2 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with GNOME 46, New Tools
Offensive Security today announced the release of Kali Linux 2024.2 as the latest ISO snapshot of this popular Debian-based rolling distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
1 Years Ago
Tomorrow we make final preparations and on Monday we "reach" 2024
Gemini Links 07/06/2024: Gemini Chess and Raspberry Pi Connect
LibreOffice 24.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 72 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 24.2.4 office suite is now available for download with 72 bug fixes for the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series.
blendOS developer Rudra Saraswat today announced the general availability of blendOS 4 as another major update to this Arch Linux-based immutable Linux distribution with some unique features.
2 Years Ago
social control media or even the mainstream media ought not be blindly trusted
Best Free and Open Source Software
3 Years Ago
One can hope that 3 years from now GNU/Linux will already be used by about 1 in 10 (maybe 1 in 5) PC users
