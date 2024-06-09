today's leftovers

If you’ve been following carefully so far, you may be wondering about the other CPU cores. So far we’ve run entirely single-threaded, and when we initialized the scheduler we explicitly told it to pin task 0 to the bootstrap core. When does that change?

The answer is, in task 1! The first thing kernel_init does is start up all other CPU cores. This means the bulk of the boot process that happens in kernel_init can make use of all available CPU power, rather than being stuck on a single thread. Starting CPU cores is quite intricate, but the exciting bit for our purposes is the call to smp_init. In turn, it calls fork_idle for each non-bootstrap core, creating a new idle thread and pinning it to that core. This is where the “PID 0” term gets muddy, because these new idle tasks have non-zero thread IDs, but they are still part of thread group 0. So, in userpace parlance, PID 0 is a process that contains one pinned thread per core, with thread 0 pinned to the bootstrap core.