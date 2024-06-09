June 10: Tux Machines Turns 20!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024,

updated Jun 09, 2024



The countdown is on! So after 20 years the site finally reaches a very important milestone. At the time of writing we inflate balloons and prepare things for the week, as there will be a couple of parties (about 50 cakes and 150 snacks). There will also be pizza, as we expect weeks-long celebrations. We'll post some photos later, but we won't be showing faces of people, as judging by the vicious online assaults on my wife and I this can feed further vicious attacks on people, fueled by jealousy or anger over one's own life failings.

So we will probably publish photos about a week later, focusing on the food and presentation, not people. █