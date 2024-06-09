Software: Showtime, Kate, XScreenSaver

This tutorial will help you setup integration of Google Drive storage on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The expected result is to enable access in the file manager, upload and download (read and write) to your Gmail account's online storage. This means Files will show youremail at gmail dot com as a new drive and you will be able to copy and paste write and delete files and folder remotely to it.

This tutorial will help you change mouse cursor size on any computer with GNOME desktop environment by the example Ubuntu GNU/Linux. It is useful for many cases including, among them, teaching purposes on online streaming or live presentation using a projector device and to help older people or those with vision issues. We also use this on our online course in Indonesia. We wish this will really help you!