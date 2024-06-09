Software: Showtime, Kate, XScreenSaver
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ GNOME Expects to Use New “Showtime” as Core Video Player
GNOME, the default desktop for Ubuntu, expects to replace its core Totem video player with ‘Showtime’, which is still in development stage. Due to switch to GTK4, GNOME has replaced some of the core apps, including image viewer, text editor, camera app, and terminal emulator.
-
Kate Fun Logo
G2 posted some fun logos for Kate on reddit.
I think they are nice and flashy and well suited if you want to show your appreciation for Kate and like that art style and a good addition to our awesome icon and mascot.
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ XScreenSaver 6.09 out now