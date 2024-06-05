Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reaches End of Life on July 11, 2024

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2024



Ubuntu announced its 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release almost 9 months ago, on October 12, 2023 and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 23.10 will reach end of life on July 11, 2024.

At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 23.10.

The supported upgrade path from Ubuntu 23.10 is via Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Instructions and caveats for the upgrade may be found at...