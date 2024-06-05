posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2024



Quoting: Peropesis - small-scale, command-line based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Peropesis (personal operating system) is a small-scale, minimalist, command-line-based Linux operating system. In the developers’ words “it’s an incomplete system, but it’s constantly being improved”.

gcc and g++ compilers are installed, with which programs, written in C and C++ programming languages, can be compiled.

Peropesis supports two types of network connectivity, wired and wireless. Command-line-based internet browser Links, S-nail email client and wget network downloader are installed on the system. These tools allows you to connect to online resources and use it.