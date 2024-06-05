posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2024



Quoting: FFmpeg Introduces Native xHE-AAC Decoder —

FFmpeg, a leading free and open-source multimedia framework, has announced the introduction of a native decoder for xHE-AAC (Extended High-Efficiency Advanced Audio Coding), marking a significant enhancement in its audio decoding capabilities.

For those unfamiliar with it, xHE-AAC is an advanced audio coding format that represents the latest evolution in the AAC and effectively supports a wide range of bit rates, from as low as six kbps to more than 500 kbps.

This new development means that FFmpeg now supports a wider array of xHE-AAC streams, though with some current limitations.