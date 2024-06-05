If you are looking to make changes to your investment portfolio, there are a range of options available. You could use the services of an Independent Financial Adviser (IFA), contact your bank, or follow Warren Buffet’s advice and buy passive investment which seek to replicate the performance of a market index.

Many investors prefer to make their own stock market investment decisions. This article focuses on the best free and open source software that help you make better decisions.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.