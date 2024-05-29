General Availability of AlmaLinux 8.10 Stable!

AlmaLinux 8.10 has been released, continuing to support hardware that was recently deprecated by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.10, upon which it is based.

AlmaLinux is a RHEL-based distro that aims to provide binary compatibility with RHEL, but the distro has been steadily improving on areas above and beyond RHEL. One of those areas is compatibility with hardware that RHEL has dropped.

“Releasing AlmaLinux 8.10 less than one week after the release of RHEL 8.10 proves again the power of AlmaLinux community and its ability to deliver on speed, quality, and security,” said lead architect at AlmaLinux, Andrew Lukoshko. “Powered by people and organizations that provide infrastructure and deep technical knowledge, we have proven our commitment to deliver the enterprise Linux that people need.”