Michael Ablassmeier: lvm thin send/recv
A few days ago i found this mail on the LKML that introduces support for userspace access to LVM thin provisioned metadata snapshots. I didn’t know this is possible.
Using the thin provisioning tools you can then export the metadata information for your LVM snapshots to track changed regions between them.
How to Install Minikube for Kubernetes on Ubuntu 24.04
Minikube is a tool that allows you to run a Kubernetes cluster on your local machine, which is especially useful for developers [...]
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: The Root Cause
There was a time when real system administrators just logged into Unix systems as root. But as we all know — with great power comes great responsibility. It’s too easy to do terrible things when you are really just trying to do normal work, and, on top of that, malicious software or scripts can do naughty things without you noticing. So common practice quickly changed to where an administrator had a personal account but then had a way to run certain programs “as root” which means you had to deliberately decide to wield your power.
How to Install Ghost on Ubuntu to Start Blogging Today
Ghost is a modern, open-source platform designed for creating professional blogs and websites.
Linux Journal ☛ Exploring GNU/Linux Network Protocols for Better Packet Processing
In the realm of modern computing, networking is a cornerstone that facilitates communication between devices and systems. Among the various operating systems, GNU/Linux stands out for its robustness and versatility in handling network operations. This article aims to provide an understanding of GNU/Linux network protocols and packet processing, offering insights that are crucial for both novice and seasoned network administrators.