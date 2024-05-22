"Importantly, there have been no threats received by the University to disclose any of the private information which was accessed, and the University has not received any demands in exchange for maintaining privacy.

"In order to protect University staff, students and stakeholders, the University has sought and been granted an injunction from the NSW Supreme Court to prevent access, use, transmission and publication of any data that was the subject of the incident.

"The University unreservedly apologises for this incident and its impact on our community. It is deeply regrettable and we are committed to transparently rectifying the matter."