Elon Musk Suggests Shifting 'Consumer Desktops To Linux' As Satya Nadella Promotes Microsoft's New Windows AI Feature 'Recall' With Photographic Memory
One of the features was “Recall,” which enables Windows to take constant screenshots of the user’s screen and use a generative AI model to process the data, making it searchable.
The clip from the video was shared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, and it sparked a strong reaction. Musk also replied saying, “Maybe it is time to move consumer desktops to Linux.”