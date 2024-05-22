Windows TCO Leftovers

But the new obligation on victims to report ransomware attacks could depend on the successful replacement of Action Fraud, the country’s official fraud and cybercrime reporting platform. Earlier this year officials from the City of London Police admitted that the replacement service, which is being built by outsourcer Capita, was delayed.

It is not yet clear how the licensing regime would work. While the move is expected to complement the mandatory reporting requirement and potentially help some victims realize they had an alternative to making an extortion payment, there are concerns that in some cases the application process could delay recovery and potentially increase the harm and disruption caused by a ransomware attack.