So in essence, web apps are a single program distributed across time, space, and computers whose runtimes vary (server/client). fetch is used to pass messages in this program across the network, coordinating the proper manipulation of data based on specified rules of logic.

Ok, nothing new there. We all know this, right?

What stood out to me, when I view the current state of webdev in this light, is how much complexity is tied up in the problem of coordination between computers.