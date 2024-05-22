Red Hat Leftovers
Computer Weekly ☛ Red Hat CEO on OpenShift evolution and AI moves
Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks talks up how OpenShift AI and RHEL AI can work together to lower the cost of training and inferencing to drive AI adoption and the company’s traction with customers looking to move away from VMware
TechTarget ☛ At Red Hat Summit 2024, generative AI goes open source
Analyst Scott Sinclair unpacks this year's Red Hat Summit, where the company launched new AI integration tools and features as part of its open source generative AI strategy.
Computer Weekly ☛ What to expect from AI_dev EU, Paris 2024
This Linux Foundation event is known in full as AI_dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit.
Red Hat Official ☛ Inter-Satellite Sync: Network and Export Sync
This article discusses the different methods of network connectivity and how ISS enables software synchronization through air gapped and indirectly connected networks. Step-by-step instructions for setting up ISS for both network configurations are also provided.
Red Hat Official ☛ Kentik for Ansible Automation Platform now certified with Red Hat
Event-Driven Ansible offers a scalable and adaptable automation solution that integrates with monitoring tools from various software vendors. These tools oversee IT infrastructures, detecting events and automatically executing predefined changes or responses from a rulebook to address those events.