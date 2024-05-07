Linux Lite 7.0 Is Now Available for Testing, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18

posted by Marius Nestor on May 07, 2024



Codenamed “Galena”, Linux Lite 7.0 will be a major update based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu release, the Noble Numbat (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS), which also means that it will finally offer us the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment as previous Linux Lite releases were built on top of Xfce 4.16.

Being based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the upcoming Linux Lite 7.0 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8, uses Google Chrome 124.0 as the default web browser, and offers an updated installer that features new and more informative slides to make your installation experience better, especially for newcomers.

