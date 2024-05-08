Red Hat as a Festival or PR and Circus of Ridiculous Buzzwords
Red Hat Official ☛ Leveraging Kernel Module Management Operator for hardware accelerator enablement
Red Hat Official ☛ Open communities bring the potential of AI to reality [Ed: Openwashing and buzzword slinging]
Since then, speculation about the possibilities of generative AI has been a rapidly-increasing drumbeat in executive boardrooms, engineering communities, and even at the dinner table with family and friends. Can it really increase my workforce productivity 10x? Is a trillion parameters a lot? Is it OK to let the model create my charts for statistics class?
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat aims to change the economics of application modernization with generative AI [Ed: Red Hat is promoting hype and buzzwords, not substance]
Today Red Hat is pleased to announce the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to Konveyor, the Red Hat-led open source community project aimed at helping organizations modernize applications to cloud-native technologies.
Red Hat Official ☛ The AI opportunity is defined by a skilled ecosystem [Ed: Red Hat reinventing itself as a buzzwords wannabe]
At the center of today’s IT landscape is the opportunity of artificial intelligence (AI). Today, you heard Red Hat discuss: The cloud is hybrid. So is AI. But what does this mean for our partner ecosystem? And with this in mind, how is Red Hat modernizing its partner program and go-to-market strategy to help partners evolve alongside Red Hat and our customers?
Red Hat Official ☛ The influence of open source and AI in healthcare [Ed: All day today it's just "AI" nonsense; nothing news here, just rebranding with the "AI" brush]
Currently, the use of AI in clinical settings is not common, but with solutions like Red Hat OpenShift AI, that could change. The challenge in adoption is partially due to a distrust among clinicians of proprietary AI models driven by a lack of transparency in many models’ design and data origin. Many proprietary AI models available to healthcare providers also lack the flexibility required by the user’s dynamic setting, such as being able to fine-tune a model to be specifically trained against health information.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat transforms application connectivity for the hybrid cloud with Red Hat Connectivity Link [Ed: "Clown computing" with enhanced buzzwords (like "generative" and "advanced" for "AI")]
Enterprises today are deploying services and applications to multiple Kubernetes clusters running in multiple data centers, cloud providers and at the edge. As a result, platform engineers face the daunting task of configuring, managing and securing these connections while at the same time providing a self-service environment for the development teams they support.
Red Hat Official ☛ What is RHEL AI? A guide to the open source way for doing AI [Ed: Saddling their product names with mostly spurious if not meaningless buzzwords]
The main objective of RHEL AI and the InstructLab project is to empower domain experts to contribute directly to Large Language Models with knowledge and skills. This allows domain experts to more efficiently build AI-infused applications (such as chatbots). RHEL AI includes everything you need by:
Red Hat Official ☛ Open source for the open road: How Red Hat is helping transform the automotive industry
And we know it’s not a perfect 1:1 comparison. While irritating, your smart refrigerator malfunctioning doesn’t rise to the same level as your car doing the same. Vehicles are complex to build and safety is critical. But we believe there are countless opportunities where Red Hat can help move the industry forward.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and AWS offer OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS
How do you balance the old and the new? VMs are a crucial part of IT environments, but containers and cloud computing have become the new norm. And what is the best and most efficient way to modernize and migrate? Answering this question becomes more difficult when you’re looking across multiple platforms and environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ The mission-critical mindset
An automation solution that is a force multiplier for your organization: Maximizing the ROI of all of the other tools you pay for, taking advantage of the insights that they generate, making them actionable and making it possible to scale the subject matter expertise of your teams across your organization.
Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Powers the Future of Supercomputing with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux is the operating system platform for El Capitan, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) first exascale supercomputer. Projected to be the world’s most powerful supercomputer, El Capitan is located at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL). As the catalyst for El Capitan’s software stack, Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides a crucial linkage in preparing for cloud-enabled supercomputers with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) components. At the same time, the platform easily integrates with LLNL’s existing technology environment, providing a simplified administration and user experience that spans from traditional systems to El Capitan’s next-generation infrastructure.
CIQ Extends the Life of CentOS 7 to Provide Users More Time to Complete Rocky Linux Migration Plans
CIQ, the company leading the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises, is now extending the life of CentOS Linux 7, which reaches end of life (EOL) on June 30, 2024. CIQ Bridge will extend the life for up to three years beyond EOL to organizations requiring additional time in migrating to Rocky Linux.