Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Microsoft GitHub: A Hair Salon Where You Get Awards for Nothing (NFT Vanity)
People aren't defined by some private (proprietary) database and Microsoft does not universally "score" developers
-
On Character Assassination Tactics
The people who leverage these dirty politics typically champion projection tactics
-
United States Entering the $100 Trillion Debt Trap, We Compare GAFAM Debt
Google's debt is about 6 times less than Amazon's
New
-
Southern Asia is All Android (Majority) Now
It's looking better (almost) every month
-
Windows Already Down to 1% "Market Share" in Some Countries
it is a dying breed
-
Tesla Has Become a Ponzi Scheme or a 'Meme Stock'
They tell us Tesla is "worth" almost twice as much as a company that sold about 30 times more cars
-
For People at Red Hat "Job is at Risk"
Red Hat is consulting some notorious firms to implement cuts
-
Linux.com Became Mostly Dead, de Facto Marketing Site of "Linux" Foundation Products (Unrelated to Linux)
what has happened to the authoritative domain Linux.com
-
In Europe, Android is Bigger Than Windows (Android Now Measured at 45.1% Worldwide)
Right now in statCounter...
-
Links 06/05/2024: Al Jazeera Raided, Wildfire Season Coming
Links for the day
-
Links 06/05/2024: Scams and Politics
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 06/05/2024: Reading and Computers
Links for the day
-
GitLab's Losses Grew From $172,311,000 to $424,174,000 Per Annum
Letting this company have control over your (or your company's) development/code forge may cost you a lot in the future
-
statCounter's Latest: Android Bouncing to New All-Time Highs, Windows Down to Unprecedented Lows
Android rising
-
Can't Bear the Thought We're Happy and Productive
If someone is now harassing online friends, attacking the wife, attacking my family (not just attacking and defaming people I know online) there are legal ramifications
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 05, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, May 05, 2024
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
Erinn Clark & Debian: Justice or another Open Source vendetta?
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):