posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2024



Quoting: Lubuntu - lightweight Linux distribution based on Ubuntu - LinuxLinks —

Lubuntu is a complete Operating System that ships the essential apps and services for daily use: office applications, PDF reader, image editor, music and video players, and mich more. The distro is built with a rock-solid Ubuntu base.

The distro combines the Arc theme and the Papirus icons to make the Lubuntu desktop easier to read and less cluttered. The symbolic icons and glyphs, now easier to recognise, added to sharp edges and vibrant colours, add visual dynamics without overwhelming the overall design.

Lubuntu is offered in many ISOs for several computers, like standard PC, laptops, Raspberry Pi, etc.