Free and Open Source Software
-
Earthly - CI/CD framework that runs every pipeline inside containers - LinuxLinks
Earthly is a versatile, approachable CI/CD framework that runs every pipeline inside containers, giving you repeatable builds that you write once and run anywhere. This allows for faster iteration on build scripts and easier debugging when something goes wrong – no more git commit -m "try again".
It leverages and augments popular build tools instead of replacing them, so you don’t have to rewrite all your builds no matter what languages you use.
This is free and open source software.
-
Cargo - Rust package manager - LinuxLinks
Cargo is the Rust package manager. Cargo downloads your Rust package’s dependencies, compiles your packages, makes distributable packages, and uploads them to crates.io, the Rust community’s package registry.
Cargo is distributed by default with Rust, so if you’ve got rustc installed locally you probably also have cargo installed locally.
This is free and open source software.
-
Griffin - simple static website generator - LinuxLinks
Griffin is an Elixir static site generator.
It is in an alpha stage of development.
This is free and open source software.
-
Fedistar - Fediverse client application for the desktop - LinuxLinks
Fedistar is a multi-column Fediverse client application for the desktop.
This is free and open source software.
-
Cabal - Common Architecture for Building Applications and Libraries - LinuxLinks
Cabal is a system for building and packaging Haskell libraries and programs.
It defines a common interface for package authors and distributors to easily build their applications in a portable way. Cabal is part of a larger infrastructure for distributing, organizing, and cataloging Haskell libraries and programs.
The term cabal can refer to either: cabal-the-spec (.cabal files), cabal-the-library (code that understands .cabal files), or cabal-the-tool (the cabal-install package which provides the cabal executable); usually folks are referring to cabal-the-tool when they say cabal.
This is free and open source software.
-
NimblePublisher - minimal filesystem-based publishing engine - LinuxLinks
NimblePublisher is a minimal filesystem-based publishing engine with Markdown support and code highlighting.
-
Laminar - lightweight and modular Continuous Integration service - LinuxLinks
Laminar is a lightweight and modular Continuous Integration service for Linux. It is self-hosted and developer-friendly, eschewing a configuration web UI in favor of simple version-controllable configuration files and scripts.
Laminar encourages the use of existing GNU/Linux tools such as bash and cron instead of reinventing them. Administering a Laminar instance requires writing shell scripts and manually editing configuration files.
This is free and open source software.