Earthly is a versatile, approachable CI/CD framework that runs every pipeline inside containers, giving you repeatable builds that you write once and run anywhere. This allows for faster iteration on build scripts and easier debugging when something goes wrong – no more git commit -m "try again".

It leverages and augments popular build tools instead of replacing them, so you don’t have to rewrite all your builds no matter what languages you use.

This is free and open source software.