Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Ubuntu: The Preferred Operating System for OpenPilot Testing
In the realm of autonomous driving, the choice of operating system plays a pivotal role in the reliability, security, and performance of the underlying software. OpenPilot, the open-source driving agent developed by Comma.ai, relies on Ubuntu as its preferred operating system for testing and development. Let’s explore why Ubuntu is the go-to choice for OpenPilot:
Stability and Reliability:
Ubuntu’s reputation for stability and reliability makes it an ideal platform for the rigorous testing required in autonomous driving development. With regular updates and LTS (Long-Term Support) versions, Ubuntu provides a consistent performance environment crucial for testing complex algorithms and ensuring system stability during extended testing periods.
From sales development to product: Adrian's career progression at Canonical
From sales development to product: Adrian Matei's career progression at Canonical
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 838
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 838
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 838 for the week of April 28 – May 4, 2024.
Exploring Ubuntu Core for IoT and Embedded Systems: A Comprehensive Guide
In the rapidly evolving landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded systems, choosing the right operating system is crucial for ensuring efficiency, security, and scalability. Ubuntu Core, a minimalistic and secure version of Ubuntu, has emerged as a compelling choice for powering IoT devices and embedded systems. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve into the fundamentals of Ubuntu Core, explore its applications in IoT and embedded systems, and provide insights on how to get started with development, along with hardware recommendations.