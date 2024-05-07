today's howtos
Make Use Of ☛ 2024-05-03 [Older] Network Not Available on Your Chromebook? Follow These 6 Fixes
Make Use Of ☛ 2024-05-01 [Older] What Is Developer Mode on a Chromebook and Why Should You Use It?
XDA ☛ The little known glue that keeps the internet working
We all rely on DNS everyday to access the internet, read on to learn about what it actually does
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on Fedora 40. Firefox’s compatibility with Fedora 40 is a significant advantage, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free installation process.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Firefox boasts a plethora of features that make it an excellent choice for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users. Its open-source nature aligns seamlessly with the principles of the GNU/Linux ecosystem, fostering transparency and community-driven development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Git on Fedora 40. Git, a powerful and widely used version control system, has become an essential tool for software developers worldwide. Its ability to track changes, collaborate with others, and manage project versions has made it indispensable in modern development workflows.
Unix Men ☛ YUM List Installed Packages Guide: Maximizing its Potential
YUM utility is now an essential tool for any tech person juggling with packages in GNU/Linux systems. But the primary question is, are we wielding this tool to its fullest capacity?