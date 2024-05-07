Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a New Tool to Access Your Raspberry Pi Remotely

Marius Nestor on May 07, 2024



Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.

However, these remote connection solutions may have some limitations or are not for everyone. As such, Raspberry Pi Connect is here to fill the gap and give Raspberry Pi users a simple, out-of-the-box, and easy-to-use way to access your Raspberry Pi via a web browser.

