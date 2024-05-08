Best Free and Open Source: Configuration Management Databases, and RAW Processing Tools
7 Best Free and Open Source Configuration Management Databases - LinuxLinks
A configuration management database (CMDB) is a repository of information related to the various components of an information system detailing an organisation’s IT services and the relationships between those components. The purpose of a CMDB is to catalog and track all of the information that an IT department needs to keep.
The term CMDB stems from the IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) best practices which include specifications for configuration management. These specifications detail four main tasks of configuration management. These consist of the identification of configuration items to be included in the CMDB, control of data, status maintenance, and verification (from audits and reviews of the data). The processes of configuration management seek to specify, control, and track configuration items and any changes made to them in a comprehensive and systematic fashion.
The purpose of this article is to identify proficient configuration management databases. Each software featured in this article is released under an open source license.
13 Best Free and Open Source RAW Processing Tools - LinuxLinks
RAW files are not directly usable, but have all the necessary information to create an image. RAW files usually offer higher color depth, higher dynamic range, and preserve most of the information of the image compared with the final image format. The downside of RAW files is that they take up far more storage space. Dynamic range in photography describes the ratio between the maximum and minimum measurable light intensities (white and black, respectively).
As implied by the name, RAW files have not been processed. By taking pictures in raw format the photographer is not committing to the conversion software that is built into the firmware of the camera. Instead, the individual can store the raw files, and make use of computer software to generate better JPEG files, and also benefit from future improvements in image software.
There is a good range of open source Linux software that processes RAW files. Here’s our verdict. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who has a passion for digital photography.