Games: Proton Experimental, PlayStation Remote Play, and More
Proton Experimental updates OpenXR and fixes Command & Conquer, The Desolate Hope + more
Valve put up a fresh Proton Experimental update today now than Proton 9.0 is officially available, with the usual assorted game compatibility improvements for Steam Deck / Linux.
PlayStation Remote Play for Steam Deck app chiaki4deck testing easier connections
Great news for anyone who uses their Steam Deck for PlayStation Remote Play, as the open source chiaki4deck app is testing a big upgrade for easier console connections.
Fanatical has another fresh Build your own Platinum Collection bundle for May
Fanatical have refreshed their popular Build your own Platinum Collection Bundle, which includes a total of 20 titles to pick from to add to your list. 14 of the games are either appearing in a bundle for the first time, or making their Fanatical bundle debut here.
City-building puzzler TerraScape gets controller support, Steam Deck support coming
Since I'm a big fan of stuff like Dorfromantik I've been keeping an eye on TerraScape, which just added controller support and they say Steam Deck support is planned too. Here it's a beautiful puzzle game wearing the face of a city-builder, and the idea of it looks great.
PS1 love-letter survival horror game Crow Country gets Steam Deck Verified
Ahead of the release of May 9th, SFB Games have managed to get their upcoming survival horror game Crow Country that's a love-letter to classic PlayStation horror games Steam Deck Verified. It looks really good, if you're itching for the atmosphere from the classics like the original Resident Evil.
Time survival roguelite in space Cozy Space Survivors is out now
For those who love to game but have little time, here's a fresh take on the whole survivor-like genre thing with Cozy Space Survivors out now.
Fantastic party-based RPG Wildermyth is getting a big new content DLC
Wildermyth - Omenroad is releasing on May 16th, adding in a whole lot of extra exciting sounding content for the popular party-based procedural storytelling RPG.
Valve graphics dev gets Gamescope working on NVK with Explicit Sync
Valve developers have done a lot of work over the years to improve AMD GPUs on Linux, and continue to do so with the Steam Deck using AMD and it seems like they're now getting stuck into NVIDIA too.
Monster Prom 4: Monster Con dating sim announced
Monster Prom 4: Monster Con has now been officially announced, taking the series a little more back to its dating sim roots. Looks like no release date has been given yet but it will have Native Linux support once again.
Sony gives up on forcing PlayStation Network for Helldivers 2
Operation Completed? Sony announced their plans for forcing PlayStation Network accounts for Helldivers 2 have now been scrapped.