First 9front release of the year is called DO NOT INSTALL
9front, the most active project continuing development of the sequel to Unix, Plan 9 from Bell Labs, emitted a new version. We did not follow its advice.
The first new version of 2024 boasts the helpful name – or possibly warning – of "DO NOT INSTALL." If you are hoping for a newer, better Linux, take the hint. If you want to see how Unix-like OSes should have evolved, rather than reinventing bigger and shinier wheels – we're staring meaningfully at the BSDs and Linux here – then read on.
We looked at "The Golden Age of Ballooning" in 2022, talked more generally about 9front when "Humanbiologics" appeared late last year, and, of course, there was a series of articles earlier this year.
DO NOT INSTALL has support for Linux's ext4 disk format (as well as the older ext3) thanks to a new ext4srv. This replaces the old ext2srv, which we guess had to go – the in-development Linux kernel 6.9 marks ext2 as deprecated. DO NOT INSTALL also has better USB audio and Wi-Fi support, which now includes on the Raspberry Pi.