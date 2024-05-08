KGraphViewer 2.5.0 released
Quoting: KGraphViewer 2.5.0 released - KDE Blogs —
KGraphViewer 2.5.0 has been just released! The main focus of this release is the port to Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 as well as general code modernisation, but of course some bugs have been squashed too. The full changelog can be found below.
About KGraphViewer:
KGraphViewer is a Graphviz DOT graph file viewer, aimed to replace the other outdated Graphviz tools. Graphs are commonly used in scientific domains and particularly in computer science.