Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM

After the hard work of pushing out the Fedora GNU/Linux 40 release, we now look at celebrating with a release party! The Fedora 40 Release Party will take place on May 24-25, Friday and Saturday.

Fedora Release Parties are virtual, user-focused conferences where the community comes together to talk about what’s new in the latest release of Fedora and where we’re going for future releases. Topics we’ve covered include the process of working through implementing a change and roadmaps for what different teams want to do next in Fedora. Sometimes there are updates from Fedora-associated groups who have something to share, like Amazon or Lenovo. We also have breaks for socials where we can talk to each other in video calls (you don’t have to share video or speak if you don’t want to). If you have an interest in a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite distro, come learn and hang out with the contributors who make it!