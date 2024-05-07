Red Hat, Fedora, and IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ What is platform engineering and why do we need it?
DevOps transformed software development. By bringing development and operations teams together, companies achieved a dramatic boost in both speed (agility) and efficiency. But DevOps is just the first chapter. The future of software development lies in platforms. These platforms are like building blocks–scalable and reusable, enabling companies to develop and deliver software even faster and more efficiently than ever before. The best way to achieve this is by making developers happy and more productive.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 101 for OpenStack admins: Operators and prerequisites
Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO) service providers can scale faster and maximize their resources. By integrating Kubernetes with OpenStack, organizations see improved resource management and scalability, greater flexibility across the hybrid cloud, simplified development and DevOps practices, and more.
-
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Save the Date: Fedora 40 Release Party on May 24-25
After the hard work of pushing out the Fedora GNU/Linux 40 release, we now look at celebrating with a release party! The Fedora 40 Release Party will take place on May 24-25, Friday and Saturday.
[...]
Fedora Release Parties are virtual, user-focused conferences where the community comes together to talk about what’s new in the latest release of Fedora and where we’re going for future releases. Topics we’ve covered include the process of working through implementing a change and roadmaps for what different teams want to do next in Fedora. Sometimes there are updates from Fedora-associated groups who have something to share, like Amazon or Lenovo. We also have breaks for socials where we can talk to each other in video calls (you don’t have to share video or speak if you don’t want to). If you have an interest in a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite distro, come learn and hang out with the contributors who make it!
-
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 18 in Packit
Packit will now upload to lookaside cache sources that are not specified by URLs
and are present in the dist-git repo during release sync. Additionally, all the actions
ran during syncing release will provide the PACKIT_PROJECT_VERSION environment variable.