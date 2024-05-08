Get Involved with Fedora Bootable Containers
For quite a while now, we’ve had image-based Fedora Linux variants—starting with Fedora Atomic Host and Atomic Desktop. The original variants evolved into Fedora CoreOS, Fedora IoT, a whole family of Fedora Atomic Desktops, and the awesome Universal Blue project. Bootable containers make it much simpler to create and collaborate on image-based Fedora systems. Here’s how you can get involved.
If you’ve used one of these image-based Fedora systems, you know how easy they are to update, upgrade, or, if things aren’t working quite right, to roll back. However, creating your own custom image-based Fedora system has always been a bit tricky, requiring special tools, processes and infrastructure.
Over the past couple of years, the tools and methods available for building image-based systems in Fedora have evolved. They now natively support OCI/Docker containers as a transport and delivery mechanism for operating system content.
With these changes, and the introduction of bootc, we now have the tools to build image-based systems using ordinary Containerfiles and regular OCI-container build tools. We also have the infrastructure to define, build, deploy and manage Linux systems.