posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2024



Quoting: FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: VirtualBox Performance - LinuxLinks —

For this article we’re looking at the FIREBAT from a VirtualBox perspective. The FIREBAT comes with a Windows 11 Pro license. Some users may wish to keep the Windows operating system and run a Linux distribution in a virtual machine as a guest operating system. Alternatively, the vast majority of Linux users run Linux as their host operating system but may wish to dabble woth other Linux distributions on the same machine. Either way, VirtualBox is a popular way of using Linux distributions regardless of the host operating system.

In this case, we have wiped the FIREBAT’s SSD, and installed Manjaro which is therefore our host operating system. We’ve also installed VirtualBox on the host, and will test Ubuntu 24.04 LTS as the guest operating system. We’ll examine how much of a performance hit the virtual machine suffers with the FIREBAT, and what the general user experience is like. Bear in mind the Intel N100 is a rather weedy processor and VirtualBox eats CPU cycles like a hungry monster.