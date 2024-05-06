Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Is Slated for Release on October 10th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on May 06, 2024



Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” will be Canonical’s 41st Ubuntu release and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until July 2025. It will be a release for bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability with the latest technologies.

While there’s no official word from Canonical yet, the six-month-long development cycle of Oracular Oriole apparently kicked off on April 25th, 2024, the same day Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) was released, with the toolchain upload.

