Enterprise Linux Explained: Core Features and Benefits
Have you ever wondered, “What is Enterprise Linux? What makes a Linux distribution ‘Enterprise’? Are Enterprise distributions better than others?” If so, you’ve come to the right place to find the answers to all these questions.
The Linux ecosystem is vast, including hundreds of distributions. Although some of the foundations on which the modern Linux world is built, such as Debian or Arch, are known modestly as just “GNU/Linux,” others, like RHEL, are considered part of the Enterprise class.
Does this mean that Red Hat Enterprise Linux, for example, is generally superior to Debian? The short answer is ‘no’; the ‘Enterprise’ makes it more suitable and preferred for some use cases. Let’s first look at what qualifies a distribution as an Enterprise class.