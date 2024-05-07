Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Programmable Boards, and More
CNX Software ☛ HackerGadgets NVME HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 fits in the official case, keeps the fan
HackerGadgets has launched a few Raspberry Pi 5 PCIe HAT+ boards including one M.2 NVMe 2230/2242 HAT+ that fits into the official Raspberry Pi 5 case with proper cooling. We’ve seen many M.2 PCIe HAT+ boards of the Raspberry Pi 5 boards from companies such as Pineboards, Waveshare, or Geekworm, but none of them won’t fit in the official red and white case, at least if you’re not ready to sacrifice active-cooling, but HackerGadgets “NVME Hat for Raspberry Pi 5” keeps the fan by simply allowing users to mount it on the bottom of the board.
Arduino ☛ Introducing Opta Expansions: scalable simplicity!
Last year, we launched the Arduino Pro Opta: it was an instant success with our community, and allowed us to reach PLC engineers with a new solution specifically designed for their needs.
CNX Software ☛ SparkFun RTK Torch is a compact and waterproof GNSS surveyor with RTK functionality
SparkFun’s RTK Torch is a real-time kinematic (RTK) surveying device that offers tri-band reception, tilt compensation, and millimeter accuracy in a portable, waterproof enclosure. It features an ESP32-WROOM module with 16MB flash and 2MB PSRAM, providing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality.
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Banana Pi Announces BPI-F3 RISC-V Development Board with 2 TOPS AI Performance
The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a development board powered by an 8-core RISC-V processor, capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM memory. This open-source board stands out as the first to incorporate the RISC-V K1 chip, developed by SpacemiT Technologies Ltd., designed in accordance with the RISC-V Foundation RVA22 standards.
Linux Gizmos ☛ MYC-LMX9X: MYIR’s Low-Cost SoM with Integrated NPU for Industrial IoT
Hackaday ☛ Retrogadgets: The Ageia PhysX Card
Old computers meant for big jobs often had an external unit to crunch data in specific ways. A computer doing weather prediction, for example, might have an SIMD (single instruction multiple data) vector unit that could multiply a bunch of numbers by a constant in one swoop. These days, there are many computers crunching physics equations so you can play your favorite high-end computer game. Instead of vector processors, we have video cards. These cards have many processing units that can execute “kernels” or small programs on large groups of data at once.
Arduino ☛ Create your own affordable Arduino-powered smart glasses
When Surveillance Giant Google Glass launched in 2013, the public opinion seemed to be “interesting technology, but the world isn’t ready yet.” Now that more than a decade has passed, the world may finally be ready — especially with the omission of controversial features like video recording.
Hackaday ☛ Peering Inside The Tang FPGA
[Greg] has been working with the Tang Nano 9K FPGA board. He wanted to use the Gowin Analysis Oscilloscope (GAO) to build an internal monitor into the device for probing internal points. The problem is that the documentation is a bit lacking, so he made a video showing how to make it work to help us all out.