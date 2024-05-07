today's leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ Lots of utilities compiled for EasyOS Kirkstone
Forum member Flash posted about the 'tree' utility:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=118592#p118592
I compiled it in OpenEmbedded/Yocto, then a lot more, 25 in total: [...]
Computers Are Bad ☛ matrix
For those of you who are members of the Matrix project, I wanted to let you know that I am running for the Governing Board, and a bit about why. For those of you who are not, I hope you will forgive the intrusion. Maybe you'll find my opinions on the topic interesting anyway.
I am coming off of a period of intense involvement in an ill-fated government commission, and I wanted to find another way to meaningfully contribute to the governance of something I care about. Auspiciously, the newly constituted Matrix foundation is forming a governing board. I am up for one of the individual member seats.
Beta News ☛ Linux fan develops a fricking amazing tool to remove all ads from backdoored Windows 11
Windows 11 is far from perfect, and any complaints are usually met with disdain from the GNU/Linux community. The advice proffered by GNU/Linux users is to switch from backdoored Windows 11 to one of the nearly endless number of GNU/Linux distros that are available. This is unhelpful advice because, in the most part, backdoored Windows users simply don’t want to use Linux.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
My work in KDE for April 2024
Hello and sorry about the late post. I’ve been busy moving and other stuff that’s gotten in the way. I will also be idling the beginning of this month, so the next update may be shorter too.
Anyway, let’s get into the changes!
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Make your support articles pop: Use the new Firefox Desktop Icon Gallery
Hello, SUMO community!
We’re thrilled to roll out a new tool designed specifically for our contributors: the Firefox Desktop Icon Gallery. This gallery is crafted for quick access and is a key part of our strategy to reduce cognitive load in our Knowledge Base content. By providing a range of inline icons that accurately depict interface elements of Firefox Desktop, this resource makes it easier for readers to follow along without overwhelming visual information.
