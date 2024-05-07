today's howtos
-
A Hands-On Guide to Hardening Your GNU/Linux Web Browser Security
The world wide web beckons, brimming with information and opportunity. But lurking in its digital shadows are threats to your privacy and security. As a GNU/Linux user, your web browser is the gateway, and its security posture significantly impacts your online safety.
-
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 via Command Line
In this guide, we will show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS via command line. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned user, this tutorial provides you with clear steps and commands to successfully upgrade your Ubuntu system.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Using mkdir -p for multiple subdirectories
In today’s installment of things you already know, unless you don’t, did you know you can use the
-poption to create multiple levels of subdirectories at once, even if the intermediate directories don’t exist?
For example, say you want to make this new tree for a new FreeBSD box: [...]
-
ZDNet ☛ How to add AppImages to your GNU/Linux desktop menu - this tool makes it a snap
If you're a fan of using AppImages on GNU/Linux but don't relish having to run them from your file manager, Gear Lever can integrate those apps into your desktop menu.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Add Comments in Your Bash Scripts
When you write a Bash script, sometimes you want to add comments to explain what certain parts of the script do.
-
How to Install and Use Codon on Ubuntu (and Other GNU/Linux Distros)
Python is undoubtedly a popular programming language, but due to its design, it lags behind in certain aspects, which leads many programmers to choose a different programming language.
-
Understand the /proc/cpuinfo File in Linux
In Linux, “/proc” is a special virtual file system that contains valuable system-related information in different files. Such a file is “/proc/cpuinfo“, which stores detailed information about the CPU, such as vendor ID, CPU family, model name, virtualization features, caches, and many more.
-
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 via Command Line
In this guide, we will show you how to upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS via command line.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to add bash auto completion in Debian Linux
Bash is a command language interpreter compatible with sh. It can execute commands read from a file or keyboard. On Debian Linux, bash-completion is a set of shell functions that uses Bash's programmable completion feature. This page provides instructions on installing and enabling Bash auto-completion on Debian GNU/Linux versions 10, 11, and 12 to increase productivity by writing custom bash code.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Setting Up a Port Forwarding Using Iptables in Linux
In real-life terms, Port forwarding is like telling the delivery driver where to go in a large apartment complex. Normally, the complex’s main door is locked to outsiders. But if someone from inside expects a delivery, they can tell the security guard to let the driver in and direct them to the specific apartment.
-
LineSelect: Interactively Select Single or Multiple Lines from Stdin
In this article, you will learn about a “lineselect” tool that allows you to interactively select single or multiple lines from stdin and output them to stdout, as shown.