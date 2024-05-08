Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Asking TikTok, Google, and Apple to more intrusively track nearly every American with a cell phone, based on the possibility that a TikTok user might enter Montana, would be a significant invasion of privacy. And yet that is the likely outcome if Montana’s law SB 419 is allowed to take effect.

For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.

Codenamed “Galena”, Linux Lite 7.0 will be a major update based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu release, the Noble Numbat (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS), which also means that it will finally offer us the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment as previous Linux Lite releases were built on top of Xfce 4.16.

Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” will be Canonical’s 41st Ubuntu release and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until July 2025. It will be a release for bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability with the latest technologies.

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, AlmaLinux OS 9.4 is here to enhance machine security and data protection, improve the Web Console and system roles to enable automation of additional operations while promoting consistency in complex IT environments.

Highlights of Dillo 3.1 include support for floating HTML elements, which involved a big redesign, support for OpenSSL, LibreSSL, and Mbed TLS 2 and 3 for HTTPS by default, automatic HTML rendering tests, improved and extended Dillo manual, and a CI pipeline to build Dillo on Ubuntu, FreeBSD, macOS, and Windows.

KeePassXC 2.7.8 is here almost two months after KeePassXC 2.7.7, which introduced support for importing 1Password and Bitwarden passwords, as well as Passkey support. The new release improves the importing of Bitwarden passwords in the 1PUX format and also adds support for organization collections.