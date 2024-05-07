Programming Leftovers
Jim Nielsen ☛ Errors Aren’t All Bad
Adam Silver wrote “Don’t use the maxlength attribute to stop users from exceeding the limit” which seems like one of those obvious things that needn’t be said, but I’m glad he says it.
Have you heard of the “error prevention” heuristic?
Rlang ☛ DataCamp Launches DataLab: An AI-Enabled Data Notebook
DataCamp is launching DataLab, an AI-enabled data notebook to make it easier and faster than ever before to go from data to insight, regardless of technical ability.
Rlang ☛ Exploring Model Selection with TidyDensity: Understanding AIC for Statistical Distributions
In the world of data analysis and statistics, one of the key challenges is selecting the best model to describe and analyze your data. This decision is crucial because it impacts the accuracy and reliability of your results.
Rlang ☛ mlsauce’s `v0.18.2`: various examples and benchmarks with dimension reduction
Various LSBoost examples and benchmarks with PCA and RandomForest dimension reduction.
Linux Links ☛ Laminar – lightweight and modular Continuous Integration service
Laminar is a lightweight and modular Continuous Integration service for Linux.
About QML Efficiency: Compilers, Language Server, and Type Annotations
In our last post we had a look at how to set up QML Modules and how we can benefit from the QML Linter. Today we’re going to set up the QML Language Server to get an IDE-like experience in an editor of our choice.
Rakulang ☛ Radudo Weekly 2024.19 Behaviorally Constrained
An interesting discussion about a recurring WAT for many new Raku users, was initiated by landyacht in problem solving issue Behavior of type-constrained parameters is surprising given other behavior. Various syntaxes were proposed, but no consensus was reached.
Python
Python Software Foundation ☛ Python Software Foundation News: The PSF's 2023 Annual Impact Report is here!
LWN ☛ 2023 PSF annual impact report
The Python Software Foundation (PSF) has announced its annual impact report for 2023. The report includes updates from PSF staff as well as summaries of the foundation's activities, financials, and infrastructure.
Rust
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Automatic checking of cfgs at compile-time
The Cargo and Compiler team are delighted to announce that starting with Rust 1.80 (or nightly-2024-05-05) every reachable
#[cfg]will be automatically checked that they match the expected config names and values.
This can help with verifying that the crate is correctly handling conditional compilation for different target platforms or features. It ensures that the cfg settings are consistent between what is intended and what is used, helping to catch potential bugs or errors early in the development process.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rustup 1.27.1
The Rustup team is happy to announce the release of Rustup version 1.27.1.
If you have a previous version of Rustup installed, getting Rustup 1.27.1 is as easy as stopping any programs which may be using Rustup (e.g. closing your IDE) and running:
If you don't have it already, you can get Rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
